'Harry Potter' to 'Howards End': Emma Thompson's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 02:05 pm Oct 06, 202302:05 pm

Born to actor Phyllida Law and stage director, scriptwriter, and actor Eric Thompson, art surely runs in British actor and screenwriter Emma Thompson's blood and she has done absolute justice to it. She has marked her name as one of Hollywood's greatest. Besides winning two Oscars, she is also an active climate change activist. We have curated her top performances below.

The 'Harry Potter' series (2004, 2007, 2011)

Thompson embodied Professor Sybill Trelawney in the Harry Potter film series. Didn't we all love her predictions and tear up when she was being thrown out of Hogwarts by Dolores Umbridge? With her quirky demeanor, penchant for predicting doom, and ability to see glimpses of the future, Thompson brings Trelawney to life with humor and a touch of mysticism.

'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

In Ang Lee's 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility, Thompson delivers a graceful performance as Elinor Dashwood. Thompson's portrayal exudes elegance, intelligence, and emotional depth as she navigates the challenges of societal norms and unrequited love. Her ability to convey Dashwood's quiet strength and inner turmoil earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award.

'The Remains of the Day' (1993)

James Ivory's 1993 period drama film The Remains of the Day is an adaption of Kazuo Ishiguro's Booker Prize-winning namesake novel. Starring Thomson and Anthony Hopkins, it explores themes of regret and unspoken love. Thompson's performance in the film is nothing short of a masterclass as she portrays Miss Kenton, the head housekeeper. She brings nuance, restraint, and a dignity to her character.

'In the Name of the Father' (1993)

Directed by Jim Sheridan, the biographical crime drama film In the Name of the Father is based on Gerry Conlon's autobiography Proved Innocent: The Story of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four. Thompson delivered yet another masterclass performance in the film as Gareth Peirce, British solicitor and human rights activist, and earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.

'Howards End' (1992)

Directed by Ivory, the period romantic drama film Howards End is based on EM Forster's 1910 namesake novel that deals with societal shifts and human connections. Thompson delivers a captivating performance as Margaret Schlegel, a character deeply entwined in class and social dynamics in Edwardian England. Her nuanced depiction of Schlegel's resilience and empathy earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

