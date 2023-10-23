'Bigg Boss Kannada' contestant arrested on set over tiger-claw locket

By Tanvi Gupta 04:42 pm Oct 23, 2023

Varthur Santhosh, 'Bigg Boss Kannada' contestant, arrested over tiger claw pendant

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 participant Varthur Santhosh was reportedly arrested by the Karnataka Forest Department for wearing a "tiger claw" pendant on the reality TV show. Reports on Monday said that the arrest took place on Sunday night on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada after the crew brought Santhosh out of the BB house. Notably, this incident is the first of its kind ever in the history of Bigg Boss.

What exactly happened?

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests N Ravindra Kumar stated a public complaint was lodged against Santhosh as he was seen sporting tiger claws on the reality show. Following this, an FIR was filed. On Sunday, Forest Department officials arrived at the BB house and asked for the locket to be brought out for inspection. Once they confirmed the pendant indeed contained real tiger claws, they requested the show's producers to turn in Santhosh, per The Indian Express.

Santhosh acquired tiger claw 3 years ago: Forest officials

Speaking to India Today, Kumar reportedly explained that they inspected the golden pendant to determine if it was a genuine tiger claw. The authorities then instructed the Bigg Boss Kannada team to produce Santhosh before them for inquiry. Kumar told the publication, "I inquired him about it, and he said that he got it in Hosur three years ago. After he agreed in front of the camera, we arrested him at around 8:30pm."

Contestant to face Wildlife Protection Act violation charges: Report

Per ETimes, the locket will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a comprehensive analysis. For those unaware, possessing tiger claws is an offense under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, as tigers are classified as extremely endangered. The violation carries a potential punishment of three to seven years in jail. At present, Santhosh is in the custody of the Kaggalipura Forest Range Office.

About 'BB Kannada' contestant Santhosh

Santhosh sells cows in Bengaluru's Varthur and is also engaged in the real estate sector. He gained immense popularity on social media when some of his videos went viral. This newfound fame led to his participation in the 10th season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep. The show premiered on October 8.