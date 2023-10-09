Kichcha Sudeep's 'Bigg Boss Kannada 10': Confirmed contestants, OTT details

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Kichcha Sudeep's 'Bigg Boss Kannada 10': Confirmed contestants, OTT details

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Oct 09, 202303:49 pm

'Bigg Boss Kannada 10' returns with a bang!

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by the beloved Kichcha Sudeep, premiered on Sunday (October 8). Sudeep has been an integral part of the show since its inception in 2013. This season's grand premiere saw the Kabzaa actor make a spectacular entrance, heightening anticipation for the episodes to come. Here, we unveil the list of confirmed contestants, OTT details, and more for those new to the show.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

BBK is the Kannada version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, which airs on the Colors Kannada Channel in India. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India, the company that owns the global format of Big Brother. BBK made its debut on ETV Kannada in 2013 and has had a successful run with nine seasons. In Season 9, actor and RJ Roopesh Shetty emerged as the winner.

3/6

Meet the contestants of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' Season 10

This season boasts a diverse lineup of contestants hailing from various industries. Among the participants are actors such as Namratha Gowda, Snehith Gowda, Vinay Gowda, Tukani Santu (aka Santhosh Kumar), Seerja, and Bhagyasri. The mix also includes rapper Ishani, a transgender who won Miss International Queen Neethu Vanajakshi, a dedicated snake enthusiast and wildlife conservationist, Snake Shyam. Journalist Gaurish Akki and entrepreneur Michael Ajay are among the other notable contestants in the house.

4/6

Check out the promo of the grand premiere of 'BBK'

5/6

S10: Contestants were welcomed in a stunning new house

This season, the Bigg Boss Kannada house has been relocated to the picturesque outskirts of Bengaluru. The new house is reportedly the largest among all Bigg Boss houses across different languages, spanning a massive 1,200 square feet. The roomy dwelling promises more elaborate games and tasks, ensuring a season filled with heightened drama, emotional moments, and non-stop entertainment.

6/6

'Bigg Boss Kannada 10': Air dates, timings, and OTT details

Season 10 of the show is currently airing on Colors Kannada. Viewers can enjoy daily episodes at 9:30pm for their nightly entertainment fix. On weekends, the show will kick off at 9:00pm. Additionally, OTT giant JioCinema will offer a 24/7 live stream of the show, complete with a chat box for viewers to engage and vote, adding an exciting dimension to the show's experience.