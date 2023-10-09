Ektaa Kapoor confronts trolls, supports 'Thank You For Coming'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:33 pm Oct 09, 202303:33 pm

Ektaa Kapoor returns to X/Twitter to defend 'Thank You For Coming'

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor recently made a bold move on X/Twitter, taking on trolls and defending her latest production, Thank You For Coming. This sex-comedy—led by Bhumi Pednekar—has been subjected to criticism by online trolls who questioned its plot and purpose. On Monday, Kapoor, in her characteristically fierce style, addressed the backlash through a series of tweets before announcing her departure from the platform once again.

Why does this story matter?

Despite being rated 'A' (Adults Only) and having a limited number of screens, TYFC managed to collect Rs. 4.42cr in three days since its release on Friday (October 6). This chick flick drama, co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, elicited mixed reactions from audiences. While it managed to pull in crowds, critics had a less favorable view of the movie, highlighting its weak storyline and message.

Kapoor's first target was a journalist, who called 'TYFC' 'disappointing'

Taking to X, Kapoor broke her brief hiatus from the platform with a statement, "So I'm back briefly on Twitter before my team shuts me out for talking too much." Her first target was a journalist who had labeled the film "disappointing." Kapoor defended her creation by saying, "On a positive note this review made me smile...polarised content is what is the need of the hour (sic)."

Check out Kapoor's reply to a critic

'From being trolled for supposedly ruining culture...to receiving applause'

In another tweet, Kapoor sarcastically addressed the backlash, describing the film as a "little mad movie" that doesn't "smash the patriarchy" but instead "tickles with feathers under its nose." She added, "From being trolled for ruining culture because it 'promotes' self-pleasure...to being applauded by Indian and international press." Notably, TYFC was the sole Hindi feature film to premiere at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received a standing ovation.

Kapoor also responded to trolls without holding back

While on X, Kapoor also responded to several social media users who criticized her for "spoiling the mindset of people." One user accused her and Karan Johar of ruining India, to which she simply replied, "Hmmmmmm!!!" Another troll asked her to stop making adult movies, and she responded with a cheeky remark: "No I'm an adult so I will make adult movies."

Take a look at her responses here

Here's why Kapoor stays off X, revisiting her past spats

Kapoor is no stranger to controversy and is popularly known for her outspoken nature on social media. In 2018, a significant controversy arose when she engaged in banter with popular YouTuber PewDiePie. The clash began when PewDiePie watched one of her soap operas and commented on its poor quality. Kapoor responded on Twitter by comparing PewDiePie to a "junior artist" she hires for her shows. This incident is just one example of her social media quarrels.