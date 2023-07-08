Entertainment

'I Can See You': Taylor Swift, ex Taylor Lautner reunite

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 08, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift unveiled the new music video for 'I Can See You,' which also stars ex Taylor Lautner and Joey King

Attention, all Swifties! The highly-anticipated music video for Taylor Swift's I Can See You (From The Vault)—from her re-recorded album Speak Now—is finally out now! During her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, unveiled the MV, which also features Joey King, Presley Cash, and her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner. What is particularly intriguing is that all three artists share a connection with Swift's previous records.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, Swift surprised fans by inviting King, Lautner, and Cash onto the stage. The re-recorded version of the 2008 album became one of Swift's highly-anticipated re-releases, with fans desperate for the vault tracks. There are six previously unreleased songs included in Speak Now (Taylor's Version), including Electric Touch, Castles Crumbling, When Emma Falls in Love, I Can See You, Foolish One, and Timeless.

'I Can See You' MV serves as symbolic representation

The music video showcases Lautner, King, and Cash as burglars—reminiscent of the Bad Blood era—who are on a mission to break into a vault filled with Swift's precious relics from Speak Now era. Lautner and King bravely fight off enemies with the aid of Cash—who is seen skillfully operating the control room. With their collective efforts, Swift reclaims ownership of Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Take a look at Swift's announcement post

Trio has connection to original 'Speak Now'

It is only fitting that Lautner, Cash, and King appeared in the video—as all three of them have connections to the original 2010 album Speak Now. King and Cash had previously featured in the MV for Mean in 2011, while Lautner—who had a brief relationship with Swift following their appearance in the film Valentine's Day—is said to have inspired the song Back to December.

Why is Swift re-recording her old albums?

Grammy Award-winning Swift—who is currently on her highly successful The Eras Tour—has captured headlines by embarking on the ambitious project of re-recording her first six albums. This decision came after her original record label Big Machine Records, sold the master recordings of all her songs to Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun. This meant Braun would get profits from tracks played on music streaming platforms.

