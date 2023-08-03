Chrisann Pereira returns home; recalls 'scary' custody moments in UAE

Entertainment

Chrisann Pereira returns home; recalls 'scary' custody moments in UAE

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee August 03, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

Chrisann Pereira has been given a clean chit in the fake drugs case

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira returned to Mumbai on Thursday after getting a clean chit in a fake drug case in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The actor was in custody for nearly four months. After reaching Mumbai, Pereira met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and thanked him and his team for assistance. She also spoke about her experience in custody.

Pereira's reaction upon reaching home

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Sadak 2 actor expressed her happiness to be back in India. She said, "I am so happy to be back. I feel safe and happy to be reunited with my family. I am looking forward to whatever life has to bring to me. If we can tackle this, we can tackle anything."

The actor's experience in the jail

Recalling her experience to be "scary," she said, "I went into a cloud of darkness and had no idea what was going on. It was a culture shock. I was also shocked by the overall situation. I was mentally overthinking the entire situation, and trying to make sense 'why would someone do this to me?'" She spoke about her parents' boosting her confidence, too.

What had happened to Pereira?

Pereira was framed by two individuals to exact revenge on her family. During the lockdown, the actor's mother insulted one of the accused (Anthony Paul) for hitting her dog when the canine attacked him. Paul approached the actor through the co-accused who convinced Pereira to go to the UAE for a false audition. They hid contraband in a trophy Pereira was asked to carry.

Share this timeline