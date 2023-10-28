Disha Patani joins Tiger Shroff's 'Hero No. 1': Report

By Isha Sharma 03:12 pm Oct 28, 202303:12 pm

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to be seen onscreen again

After the commercial and critical debacle of Ganapath: A Hero is Born, Tiger Shroff is focusing on his next set of ventures. One of these is Jagan Shakti's Hero No. 1 (not related to Govinda's eponymous 1997 classic comedy), which was initially supposed to star Sara Ali Khan. However, recent reports suggest that Khan has exited the project, and Disha Patani has replaced her.

The project would have marked the first onscreen collaboration of Khan and Shroff had the former not exited the film as reported. Coming to Patani, she and Shroff are rumored ex-beaus, and though neither ever spoke openly about their alleged relationship, the rumor mills were frantically abuzz. They have previously collaborated on Baaghi 2 (2018) and the music video Befikra (2016).

Khan couldn't fit this project into her calendar

Per Bombay Times, Khan had to walk out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Quoting Shakti, BT reported, "Disha is the fittest and apt to do action. Sara was definitely a part of it but unfortunately, we couldn't match the dates." Notably, Shakti is best known for directing Mission Mangal and was a second unit/assistant director on Dear Zindagi and Holiday, among others.

Pashmina Roshan, Vivek Oberoi also part of cast

We might see a love triangle in Hero No. 1 since, apart from Patani and Shroff, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is also reportedly a part of the ensemble. Earlier in September, Hindustan Times had described the film as an action-drama with a "dash of science." HT also reported that Vivek Oberoi will star in the drama as the lead antagonist.

Both Shroff, Patani have numerous projects in pipeline

Both Shroff and Patani have jam-packed work calendars. Patani has a number of movies lined up ahead: Yodha (action drama), Welcome to the Jungle (comedy), and Kalki 2898 AD (apocalyptic sci-fi drama). On the other hand, Shroff would try to revive his chances at the box office with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the multistarrer Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.

