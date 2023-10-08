'Tejas' trailer: Kangana Ranaut reveals heroic avatar to fight terrorists

By Tanvi Gupta 11:24 am Oct 08, 202311:24 am

Kangana Ranaut-led 'Tejas' trailer is out now!

To celebrate Indian Air Force Day on Sunday, the makers of actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming aerial-action film, Tejas, dropped its trailer. Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed Tejas, a project that has been in development for over three years. On Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), a teaser of the movie was released, sparking excitement among fans. Tejas is all set to grace theaters on October 27.

Why does this story matter?

Originally scheduled for release in December 2020, the film reportedly got delayed due to aircraft dogfight sequences and VFX work. Notably, the Indian Air Force (IAF) made history in 2016 by allowing women to serve in combat roles. Tejas is set in this period. It centers around a courageous female fighter pilot, Tejas Gill. The makers earlier clarified that Tejas is not a biopic.

Trailer packed with intense action sequences, promising thrilling experience

The 2:28-minute-long Tejas trailer kicks off with intense action sequences featuring IAF fighter jets in combat. As the trailer progresses, it unveils a scenario where an Indian spy is captured in Pakistan. Ranaut—portraying IAF pilot Gill—takes on the challenge of a daring rescue mission. Sharing the trailer on X, Ranaut captioned it in Hindi, "We will now strike from the skies, declaring war!"

Take a look at the trailer here

Here's everything about the film

Being touted as "India's first aerial action movie," Tejas is backed by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies. Per reports, Ranaut, in her role as the lead character Gill, devoted about four months to rigorous training. Her goal was to master the specialized combat techniques used by the Indian armed forces. Notably, Tejas marks her first time portraying a soldier on the big screen.

Quick look at Ranaut's upcoming projects

In 2023, Ranaut had mixed fortunes. She produced Tiku Weds Sheru—released on June 23—starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, which received mostly negative reviews from critics. Recently, she appeared in the Tamil comedy-horror Chandramukhi 2 alongside Raghav Lawrence, which is performing decently at the box office. Currently, she's busy directing her upcoming venture titled Emergency, where she plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.