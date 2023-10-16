'Tiger 3' trailer: Salman Khan starrer promises 'aatishbazi' on Diwali

By Aikantik Bag 12:11 pm Oct 16, 202312:11 pm

'Tiger 3' trailer is out now

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood is back and that also with a bang! As Salman Khan eyes to reclaim his box office throne, the trailer of Tiger 3 has "blockbuster" written all over it. From high-octane action set pieces to typical Khan mannerisms, this Diwali, Aditya Chopra promises an exciting power-packed dhamaka with the new YRF Spy Universe project.

Cast and anticipation surrounding the film

The highlight of the trailer is Zoya (Katrina Kaif) performing some sleek action sequences and the menacing Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The trailer showcases Khan on a personal mission to protect his family. The anticipation is high for the Maneesh Sharma directorial and it also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Fans are eagerly waiting for the super spy's return!

