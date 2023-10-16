'Tiger 3': Never expected a spy universe, reveals Kabir Khan

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Tiger 3': Never expected a spy universe, reveals Kabir Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 12:04 pm Oct 16, 202312:04 pm

Salman Khan-led 'Tiger 3' to grace theaters on Diwali

The hotly-anticipated trailer for Tiger 3 is set to drop soon! Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this action-packed thriller marks the third installment of the beloved Tiger franchise and is a key component of Yash Raj Films﻿'s ambitious spy universe. In a recent interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan—who helmed the franchise's first film, Ek Tha Tiger (2012)—shed light on the unexpected evolution of the spy universe.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Fans have been waiting for six years to see their favorite characters, Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), back on the big screen. Notably, this film serves as the fifth installment in the expansive YRF Spy Universe, and its story unfolds after the events of War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). The high-octane action drama is reportedly mounted on an estimated budget of Rs. 300cr—YRF's most expensive project to date.

3/6

'We never thought of spy universe': Khan

In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, filmmaker Khan mentioned that they never thought of creating a spy universe. "We always had the idea of making this film into a franchise but we never thought of spy universe. I don't know about Adi [Aditya Chopra] because he is a visionary filmmaker and likes to keep his cards close to his chest so maybe he must have some idea (laughs), but we never discussed it as such."

4/6

Khan on the possibility of a Zoya spin-off

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off featuring Kaif's character Zoya, Khan said it's a "very interesting concept and a great idea." "Zoya is one of the most fascinating characters and I hope someone picks up the character and has a good backstory and we can see Kaif headlining the film on an adventure of her own. I hope Adi takes it forward," the filmmaker added.

5/6

'Tiger 3's unique Diwali release strategy

According to Pinkvilla, Tiger 3 is set for a unique release strategy on November 12, coinciding with the celebration of Diwali. The film's release date aims to capitalize on the extended holiday period during its opening week. YRF has a history of making unconventional release choices that have paid off, such as Sultan (2016) and Pathaan (2023), which were both released a day before major holidays and achieved record-breaking success.

6/6

Poll Which aspect of 'Tiger 3' are you most eager to experience?