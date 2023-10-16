'Teen Wolf' actor Tyler Posey marries musician Phem—their relationship timeline

By Isha Sharma 12:00 pm Oct 16, 202312:00 pm

Tyler Posey and Phem are now married!

Hollywood actor Tyler Posey, best known for his work on the show Teen Wolf, married his musician girlfriend Phem on Saturday in Los Angeles. The lavish ceremony took place at a private meditation garden in Pacific Palisades and was followed by a reception in Malibu, which was reportedly attended by their friends, family, and colleagues from showbiz. Here's how their love bloomed.

Instagram post A post shared by elizabethposeyofficial on October 16, 2023 at 10:13 am IST

Music played cupid in their relationship

The duo reportedly started dating in 2020 after working together on a musical project. The project was Posey's single Lemon, which he co-wrote alongside Phem. "I went into it strictly business, I swear," Phem told People when sharing the details of their first meeting. "The thing I like the best is that we were friends first," Phem added.

In 2021, they went public with their relationship

It was not until 2021 that they went public. In February, they uploaded an Instagram post (now deleted) about their Valentine's Day celebration, which confirmed their relationship to the world. "I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too," he told NME in July 2021.

They got engaged earlier this year

Subsequently, the couple got engaged in February 2023, and confirmed it in June 2023. "We got engaged in Cambria, California. Phem's favorite place. We spend every Valentine's Day there, so it only felt perfect to do it there," Posey told People. "I should've known when he propped his phone up to film that something was up...but I had no idea," she added.

Phem has helped Posey realize his sexuality

Both Phem and Posey are queer. Posey told NME, "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess." Phem also told People that Posey had "validated [her] queerness." "We have a very unique relationship that I didn't think was ever possible. He makes me laugh more than anyone and we have so much fun together!"

Careers: What is the couple known for?

Actor-musician Posey is known for starring in Veritas, Prince of Truth, The Last Summer, Now Apocalypse, and Teen Wolf: The Movie. He is the son of actor-writer John Posey. Phem, on the other hand, is a singer-songwriter and belongs to a family of musicians. In her career so far, she has collaborated with artists such as G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.