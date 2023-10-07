Curious case of 'Turn-On': Show that ended mid-episode in 1969

Curious case of 'Turn-On': Show that ended mid-episode in 1969

Why was 1969 sketch comedy show 'Turn-On' canceled

The infamous 1969 sketch comedy show Turn-On, which was canceled just 10 minutes into its first episode, is set to make a return. Per Hollywood Reporter, 90-year-old George Schlatter—producer of Turn-On—is now set to release the two completed episodes of the show on YouTube. You can catch them on the Clown Jewels YouTube channel on Monday (October 9). In light of this development, let's explore the unique circumstances that led to its cancellation.

Why does this story matter?

Turn-On first aired on February 5, 1969, taking the place of ABC's primetime soap Peyton Place. However, the show was yanked from the ABC affiliate in Cleveland during the first commercial break, causing other affiliates to refuse to air it altogether. Schlatter recounted this experience on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in 2019, explaining how the Cleveland station's decision led to a chain reaction of cancellations in the United States.

Official release and new introductions from Schlatter

During theTHR's podcast in 2019, producer Schlatter revealed that in order to get paid, he had to promise not to air Turn-On anywhere else. But unauthorized copies of the show have started popping up online. To counter this, Schlatter teamed up with Clown Jewels for an official release. The two episodes will include new introductions from Schlatter, who will share the story behind the show's creation and offer context for its controversial debut.

Story behind 'Turn-On's abrupt cancellation

Billed as the first "computerized TV show," Turn-On was created by Ed Friendly and Schlatter. Turn-On showcased a series of comedy sketches on a minimalist white set and short animations and discussed provocative sexual topics. Things took a wild turn when an ABC affiliate in Cleveland—WEWS-TV—claimed they got tons of angry calls during the first 10 minutes of the show. They decided to replace the rest of the show with a black screen and live organ music.

Schlatter defends 'Turn-On,' explains reason behind cancellation

Schlatter believes Turn-On was probably canceled due to a Peyton Place fan's discontent. He explained in a 2023 interview, "A [station] guy in Cleveland wanted to keep 'Peyton Place' on the air. He started calling stations. Starting in New York, stations started canceling it, and by the time it aired in Los Angeles, it had been canceled. But the show was magnificent. It was my proudest moment."