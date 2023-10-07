How and why Nikkhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries' S02 surpasses original

How and why Nikkhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries' S02 surpasses original

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:58 pm Oct 07, 2023

'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (October 6)

The second season of Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries arrived on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The staff of Bombay General Hospital has returned, taking us back into the lives of Dr. Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Raina) and his team. While the first season is set during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the second deals with the 2005 Mumbai floods. Here's why you should watch it.

Homage to Mumbai's never-give-up spirit

One of the reasons why Mumbai Diaries has made a place for itself in the hearts of people is it reflects the true spirit of Mumbai. No matter how difficult or challenging the situation gets, Mumbai fights and gets back on its feet. Dealing with two distinct and major crises, both seasons have successfully shown the undying spirit of Mumbai and its people.

Engaging drama

The series, co-directed by Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, has a more engaging story than the past season. There are new medical cases to deal with, and each character has their own personal stories and problems, adding to the drama. Meanwhile, Dr. Oberoi is still trying to clear his name after being accused of medical negligence for saving a terrorist's life over a senior cop.

Performances by cast members won't disappoint you

Mumbai Diaries 2 offers an insight into social service officer Chitra's (Konkona Sen Sharma) abusive marriage with the entry of Parambrata Chatterjee as her husband. The personal lives of Dr. Diya (Natasha Bharadwaj), Dr. Ahaan (Satyajeet Dubey), and Dr. Sujata (Mrunmayee Deshpande) have also been explored deeper this time. Besides other aspects, the performances by the cast members are outstanding, especially that of Raina.

Cinematically pleasing

Malay Prakash has helmed the cinematography for the second season, replacing Kaushal Shah. Though Prakash may not be at par with Shah's cinematography in season one, he still manages to capture the rush and tension that follows in this new season. From capturing the torrential rains outside to the chaos inside the hospital, his shots have made the urgency more palpable.