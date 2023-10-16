Ex-(G)I-DLE member Seo Soo-jin to make comeback after two-year hiatus

Former (G)I-DLE member Seo Soo-jin to end two-year hiatus

Seo Soo-jin, the former member of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, is reportedly making a comeback with her upcoming solo debut, ending a two-year hiatus. This comeback follows a tumultuous period in 2021 when the Korean singer faced accusations of school violence and bullying from a former schoolmate and actor Seo Shin-ae. Seo has consistently denied the allegations and even sued her accusers for defamation.

Why does this story matter?

Since Seo's exit from the K-pop group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment in 2021, the group has restructured as a five-member ensemble and released popular hits like Tomboy, Nude, and Queen Card. Seo has maintained a low profile since leaving the group. According to recent reports, her comeback will represent a fresh start in her career.

Seo signed with BRD Communications for the comeback: Reports

Per reports, Seo has signed a contract with BRD Communications for her solo comeback. The singer is expected to make her debut in October. Although not much information has been released about Seo's comeback, fans expressed their enthusiasm on X/Twitter. One fan posted, "Who else is feeling SOOJINIFICATED..?" Another fan shared their excitement about the potential interaction between Seo and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon during promotions, stating, "It's something all of Neverland needs." Miyeon is a music show host.

Take a look at this social media user's posts

Here's more about Seo's journey in the K-pop music industry

In 2016, Seo became a trainee at Cube Entertainment. Her talent and hard work paid off when, in 2018, she was introduced as a member of (G)I-DLE. The group debuted with their first mini album, I Am, and its lead single, Latata. However, the trajectory of Seo's career took an unexpected turn in 2021, when allegations of bullying by former classmates prompted her to suspend all activities temporarily. In 2022, Cube Entertainment terminated Seo's contract.

Quick look at (G)I-DLE's success as a five-member group

In the meantime, (G)I-DLE continued to thrive as a five-member group, consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They are currently on their I am FREE-TY world tour, which kicked off in June in Seoul, South Korea. The group held two concerts in Macao, China, over the weekend, attracting around 21,000 fans. The quintet released their first English EP Heat on October 6 and plan to conclude the tour with a concert in Singapore on October 29.