Is 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel in works? Director reveals

By Tanvi Gupta 12:23 pm Oct 11, 202312:23 pm

Director Gurinder Chadha teases 'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel after two decades

Gurinder Chadha, director of the 2002 hit film Bend It Like Beckham, hinted at the possibility of a sequel after two decades. In a recent interview, Chadha admitted that she hadn't thought about a follow-up to the original movie until the recent surge in women's soccer. Notably, the 2002 British-Asian soccer film starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in the lead, while Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, and Archie Panjabi had pivotal roles.

Why does this story matter?

The film's title—Bend It Like Beckham—is a playful nod to the renowned footballer David Beckham's signature curling free kick technique, known as "bending." The original film gained popularity for its emphasis on women's soccer and its portrayal of British-Asian culture. This movie also kicked it out of the park at the box office, raking in $76.6M, earning the distinction of being the highest-grossing sports film of that year.

Why Chadha didn't want to make a sequel of 'BILB'?

In an interaction with Metro UK, Chadha candidly shared her hesitation to create a sequel to the iconic soccer film. She expressed, "I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film because I just thought the way Nagra and Knightley played it, and Meyers and Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way."

What convinced Chadha to consider a 'BILB' sequel?

During the interview, Chadha shared, "With the recent surge in football's popularity, I'm beginning to brew up an idea for a potential sequel." She revealed that her sequel idea has been significantly inspired by England's journey in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The English national team advanced to the tournament's final round, marking a historic milestone in their football history. According to Chadha, many professional female footballers told her that her film inspired them.

Chadha recently received this prestigious accolade

Meanwhile, Chadha has recently received a prestigious accolade: a star on the BFI's (British Film Institute) Walk of Stars, situated at London's Southbank. Chadha shared her thoughts on this milestone, saying, "I feel like with all these accolades, and particularly the star, I feel like my audience around the world deserves a little taster of something."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'BILB'

BILB followed the journey of Jesminder and Jules as they pursued their aspirations of becoming professional soccer players, fueled by their admiration for Beckham. However, their ambitions stood in contrast to their parents' desires for them. For nearly two decades, the 2002 film has held a special place in the hearts of the LGBTQ+ community. It has been celebrated for its explorations of queer themes.