Tiger Shroff joins 'Singham Again' as ACP Satya—check first posters

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Oct 19, 202311:35 am

Tiger Shroff has joined the cast of 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe is getting bigger with each passing day! On Thursday, the makers surprised fans by unveiling the first look of Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya from the upcoming threequel Singham Again, fronted by Shetty's longtime collaborator Ajay Devgn. Singham Again stars a large ensemble cast comprising Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor (tentatively).

Take a look at Shroff's cop avatar

Know more about the franchise, source material

The Singham franchise draws its basis from the Tamil Singam films starring Suriya. Singham Again is the fifth film in the Cop Universe, the first four being Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. While Padukone is the first female cop in this cinematic universe, Singh and Kumar are expected to be seen in special appearances. It'll tentatively release on August 15, 2024.