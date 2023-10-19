Oscar nominee Burt Young dies (83); Sylvester Stallone pays tribute

Hollywood actor Burt Young, who featured in films such as Once Upon a Time in America, the Rocky series, and Chinatown, has passed away at 83. He breathed his last on October 8 in Los Angeles, though the cause of death hasn't been revealed. Young was known for playing intense, tough roles, and was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Rocky (1976).

Young's demise was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser. In his long and stupendous film career, Young reportedly starred in over 160 films and TV shows and was often cast in roles of mobsters, detectives, or working professionals. Acting pioneer Lee Strasberg, who coached him at the Actors Studio, once dubbed him "a library of emotions."

Young, who hailed from Queens, New York, served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1959 and was also a professional boxer. He debuted in films with Carnival of Blood (1970) and subsequently starred in titles such as The Gambler, Uncle Joe Shannon, Rocky Balboa, etc. He'll be posthumously seen in numerous titles, including The Final Code and Street Justice.

In addition to his acting, Young was also a noted writer and had penned the screenplays for Daddy, I Don't Like It Like This, and Uncle Joe Shannon. His writing oeuvre included stage plays such as SOS and A Letter to Alicia and the New York City Government from a Man With a Bullet in His Head. He also published a historical novel, Endings.

Young's Rocky co-star Sylvester Stallone posted an old monochrome image on Instagram on Thursday morning and remembered his late friend. He wrote, "To my dear friend, Burt Young, you were an incredible man and artist, I and the world will miss you very much...RIP." Actors such as Andrew Dice Clay and Emilio Rivera also paid condolences in the comments section.

