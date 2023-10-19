'Combat!' to 'Band of Brothers': Shows based on war

Best war shows to binge-watch

Delving deep into the core of human conflict and valor are the war-based shows. These powerful narratives will transport you to the battlegrounds, where the indomitable spirit of soldiers, the trials of civilians, and the complex dynamics of global conflicts come to life. Here are some shows that capture war with its battle strategy, tactics, victory, loss, sacrifices, and heroism.

'Combat!' (1962-1967)

Created by Robert Pirosh, Combat! is a classic 1960s television series set during World War II. The show follows a squad of American soldiers as they navigate the challenges and dangers of battling through Europe. Led by Lieutenant Hanley and Sergeant Saunders, the series explores the camaraderie, heroism, and moral complexities of combat, offering a realistic and gripping portrayal of wartime experiences.

'Band of Brothers' (2001)

The critically acclaimed miniseries Band of Brothers, created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, is based on Stephen E Ambrose's non-fiction book. It chronicles the harrowing and heroic journey of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, from D-Day through the end of World War II. The series won six Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

'The Pacific' (2010)

Serving as a companion piece to Band of Brothers, the 2010 miniseries The Pacific is also created by Spielberg and Hanks. Based on real-life accounts, it portrays the experiences of Marines in the Pacific Theater during World War II. The series explores the brutal battles, personal sacrifices, and the enduring spirit of these soldiers as they confront the horrors of war in the Pacific.

'Generation War' (2013)

The German miniseries Generation War offers a gripping and thought-provoking look at the moral complexities and human toll of war, making it a standout wartime drama. With compelling characters and historical accuracy, it follows five friends during World War II. The series delves into their experiences on the Eastern Front and explores themes of love, loyalty, and betrayal.

'Das Boot' (2018- )

Inspired by the iconic 1981 film, the German television series Das Boot pays homage to the original classic. Set during World War II, the wartime drama unfolds both on a U-boat and in the French Resistance and follows an inexperienced U-boat crew. The series combines intense naval warfare action with character-driven narratives, exploring the psychological toll of submarine warfare.