Deepika Padukone looks fiery in first look from 'Singham Again'

By Isha Sharma

Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Singham Again'

Make way for the new cop in town! On Sunday, the makers of the Singham franchise surprised fans by unveiling the first look of Deepika Padukone from the upcoming threequel Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn. She will play Shakti Shetty, the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and reportedly Devgn's sister. Singham Again will tentatively be released on August 15, 2024.

Why does this story matter?

The Singham franchise draws its basis from the Tamil Singam films starring Suriya. Singham Again is the fifth film in the Cop Universe, the first four being Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. Last year, Padukone appeared in a dance number in Shetty's Cirkus, and it was during this film's promotions that Shetty revealed she had come aboard Singham Again as "Lady Singham."

Multiple actors aboard 'Singham' train

Singham Again is set to be a star-studded affair. Devgn will reprise his role as Bajirao Singham in the film and will be joined by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, who are slated to feature in extended cameos. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was part of Singham Returns in 2014, will also be seen in the action-thriller. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will reportedly play the villain.

Check out Padukone's first-look posters here

Trivia: Singh and Kapoor Khan's unique connection with Shetty

Singham Again is both Kapoor Khan's and Singh's fourth film with Shetty. She earlier worked with Shetty on Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Singham Returns (2014). On the other hand, Shetty directed Singh in the action-thriller Simmba (2018), the action-drama Sooryavanshi (2021), and the comedy Cirkus (2022). Separately, Devgn has worked in 12 films directed by Shetty so far.

Will 'Singham Again' push its release date?

While the makers have announced the release date of Independence Day 2024, intending to bank upon the lucrative holiday slot, the film might reportedly get pushed ahead. The reason behind this is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated to release on August 15, 2024, and poised to be a mammoth box-office success. It remains to be seen which slot will Singham Again pick.

