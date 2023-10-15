Legendary Piper Laurie dies at 91: Revisiting her Oscar-nominated performances

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Legendary Piper Laurie dies at 91: Revisiting her Oscar-nominated performances

By Tanvi Gupta 11:02 am Oct 15, 202311:02 am

Piper Laurie, celebrated actor of Hollywood's golden era, dies at 91

Renowned Hollywood actor Piper Laurie, who had three nominations for Academy Awards, reportedly passed away in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time). She was 91. Laurie's manager confirmed her death due to old age to The Associated Press. Born Rosetta Jacobs, Laurie kickstarted her Hollywood journey in 1949, and her extraordinary career took off when she signed a contract with Universal-International. In honor of her remarkable contributions to cinema, we revisit her Oscar-nominated performances.

2/5

Oscar nomination for 'The Hustler' (1961)

After a short break in the late 1950s, Laurie's return to Hollywood was truly compelling, driven by the opportunity to co-star alongside Paul Newman in The Hustler (1961). Helmed by Robert Rosseb, the movie follows the story of Eddie Felson (Newman), a small-time pool hustler who dares to challenge the legendary pool player Minnesota Fats (Jackie Gleason). In this classic, Laurie portrayed Sarah Packard, Felson's girlfriend. Her brilliant performance earned the actor an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

3/5

'Carrie' (1976)

After The Hustler, Laurie once again took a break from films, this time 15 years long. Then, her film comeback happened when director Brian De Palma offered her the role of Sissy Spacek's disturbed mother in Carrie (1976). Initially doubtful about the script, she eventually embraced the role and delivered an unforgettable performance. Carrie became a box-office hit, sparking a trend of movies featuring teenagers in danger. Both Spacek and Laurie received Academy Award nominations for their roles in Carrie.

4/5

'Children of a Lesser God' (1986)

Laurie earned her third Oscar nomination for portraying Mrs. Norman in Children of a Lesser God, directed by Randa Haines. This romantic drama delves into the complex dynamics of two individuals working at a school for the deaf: a deaf custodian and a hearing-speech teacher. Notably, Children of a Lesser God had its grand premiere at the 37th Berlin International Film Festival, where it vied for the coveted Golden Bear award.

5/5

Laurie once left Hollywood for more 'meaningful life'

In 1955, Laurie left her $2,000-a-week contract with Universal-International, unhappy with the lack of meaningful roles. She eventually moved to New York City and found success in television drama. Her performances in Days of Wine and Roses and The Deaf Heart (1957) earned her Emmy nominations. One of her most unforgettable TV roles was as the evil Catherine Martell in David Lynch's Twin Peaks during the 1990s.