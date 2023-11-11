Boney Kapoor's birthday: Classic Bollywood films produced by him

Entertainment

Boney Kapoor's birthday: Classic Bollywood films produced by him

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Nov 11, 2023

Happy birthday, Boney Kapoor

Producer (and someone who recently turned an actor with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) Boney Kapoor has played a long innings on the pitch of Bollywood, going as far back as 1980. He's known for identifying and locking intriguing titles from South Indian Cinema and bringing them to the Hindi audience through remakes. On his birthday, let's revisit these Hindi classics produced by him.

'Woh 7 Din' (1983)

Woh 7 Din was a family venture of sorts for the Kapoor family; it starred Anil Kapoor and was produced by Boney and their father Surinder. A remake of the 1981 Tamil film Andha 7 Naatkal, it marked Anil's first leading role in a Hindi film and also starred Padmini Kolhapure, Naseeruddin Shah, and Satish Kaushik (who later turned into Anil's extremely close friend).

'Mr. India' (1987)

Didn't we all want to disappear by wearing a magical watch just as Arun Verma did? Shekhar Kapur's Mr. India gave Hindi cinema one of its most iconic, unparalleled characters, and the film is remembered to this day for its iconic villain (Amrish Puri), Sridevi's song Hawa Hawai, the child actors such as Aftab Shivdasani, Ahmed Khan, and Kaushik's classic character, Calendar.

'Judaai' (1997)

Boney was one of the producers of Raj Kanwar's Judaai, a film that may seem bizarre to this generation but was loved immensely when it was released in 1997. Also produced by his father Surinder, Judaai starred Anil, Sridevi, Kader Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Farida Jalal, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Upasana Singh. Re-watch it on YouTube or ZEE5.

'Company' (2002)

Company, a gangster drama starring Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Seema Biswas, Antara Mali, Manisha Koirala, and Vivek Oberoi, speaks volumes about the kind of penchant Ram Gopal Varma has for complex stories. Written by Jaideep Sahni and H Banerjee, it's the spiritual sequel to Satya and a part of Varma's Gangster trilogy, with the third one being D Company, starring Randeep Hooda and Yashpal Sharma.

'MOM' (2017)

It was perhaps written in the stars that Sridevi's swansong MOM will be produced by her husband Boney. The Ravi Udyawar directorial is centered around female safety and won Sridevi a posthumous National Film Award for Best Actress. Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Triptii Dimri, it is streaming on ZEE5 and Netflix. It was released in July 2017.