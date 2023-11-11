Happy birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio: Interesting facts about the Oscar-winning star

Leonardo DiCaprio turned 49 years old on Saturday

Leonardo DiCaprio needs no introduction. One of the finest actors, he continues to receive love for films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and his Oscar-winning film The Revenant. But a film that made him world-renowned is Titanic in which he played Jack. As the actor turned 49, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.

He's named after Leonardo da Vinci

Not many would be aware that DiCaprio is named after Leonardo da Vinci, the Renaissance genius. Reportedly, when DiCaprio's mother was pregnant, she went to visit the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy. She was looking at da Vinci's painting when she felt DiCaprio kick inside the womb. His parents thought of it to be a sign and therefore decided to name him Leonardo.

When his agent thought his name wouldn't find him jobs

Many may find it surprising that in the initial days of his career, DiCaprio's agent asked him to change his name to Lenny Williams. The agent did so because he believed that DiCaprio's foreign-sounding name would not appeal to the American audience, and changing his name would fetch him work. However, DiCaprio didn't budge, and finally after multiple failed auditions, he bagged a project.

DiCaprio has OCD

Did you know that DiCaprio suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)? The actor suffers from the disorder but is also working on it. Per reports, DiCaprio doesn't want his OCD to overpower him, and therefore he works hard to fight it. One of the concerns that bothers him is to step on chewing gum every time he is walking on the sidewalks.

He was once awarded the 'worst' actor

We kid you not but DiCaprio, one of the most loved actors, was once given the worst actor award. As surprising as it may sound, the Catch Me If You Can actor was given the Worst Screen Couple in 1998 at the Razzie Awards. DiCaprio played twin roles in the film titled The Man in the Iron Mask.