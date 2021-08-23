Excited for 'Thalaivii'? Watch these Hollywood biopics in the meantime

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 09:30 pm

List of worth-watching biopics

Bollywood is now smitten by the biopic fever, with Thalaivii being the next in line to get released. While hoping for its impressive run, let's celebrate several exemplary biopics that have been offered by Hollywood, like Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, which paints the life of Jordan Belfort with utmost sincerity. Apart from this classic, let's discuss other such impactful films.

#1

'Bohemian Rhapsody': Freddie Mercury biopic portrays rise of Queen

The film that got Rami Malek his only Oscar till now, Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody portrays the major members of Queen: Freddie Mercury, Mary Austin, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Reid. It chronicles Mercury's rise, highlighting his gay side and after getting infected with AIDS. The movie also features famed songs, including We Will Rock You, and A Night at the Opera.

#2

'Goodfellas': Brings up the criminal world of Henry Hill

Scorsese's another admirable biopic drama, Goodfellas, is based on Henry Hill's rise and fall, his family, and friends. Capturing the era between 1955 and 1980, the flick shows guilt, regret, repentance due to decisions, and betrayal, faced by the characters. The movie, which got released in 1990, gives us a broad view of the functioning of criminal gangs and their gun-blazing lives.

#3

'A Beautiful Mind': Mirrors the brilliance of mathematician Nash Jr.

A Beautiful Mind is a biopic of John Forbes Nash Jr., a legendary mathematician. He was instrumental in bringing huge contributions to game theory, differential geometry, and the study of partial differential equations. Sadly, Nash Jr., struggling with schizophrenia, died in 2015 in a car crash. The Russell Crowe-led film depicts the story of a brilliant person, defeated by his delusions, beautifully.

#4

'The Revenant': Hugh Glass biopic depicts a gritty survival story

The film that finally broke Leonardo DiCaprio's Academy Award jinx, The Revenant is a biopic of American frontiersman Hugh Glass. The survival drama has been helmed by Alejandro G. Inarritu. Tom Hardy's character of John Fitzgerald ditches his comrade, Glass, who then fights all the tough challenges he meets on the way to survive. Released in 2015, it reflects loss, friendship, and revenge.

#5

'The Imitation Game': Alan Turning-biopic focuses on computer's birth

The Imitation Game, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is loosely based on the biography titled Alan Turing: The Enigma, written by Andrew Hodges. It brings to us the story of how Turning, a great mathematician, cryptanalyst, computer scientist, philosopher, and biologist, helped the British government during World War II. He also developed coding machines aka computers. The Imitation Game is available to stream on Netflix.