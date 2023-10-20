Danny Boyle's birthday: Films that made him Hollywood's sought-after director

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle is best known for films such as 'Steve Jobs'

One of the greatest filmmakers in Hollywood, Danny Boyle, turned 67 years old on Friday (October 20). In the last three decades of cinema history, Boyle has made some of the most compelling films that have brought him accolades and acclaim. To mark his special day, we bring you some of his best works that you must watch; check out.

'Shallow Grave' (1994)

Boyle made his feature film debut in 1994 with Shallow Grave. A British black comedy crime movie, it starred Ewan McGregor, Kerry Fox, and Christopher Eccleston. Based in Edinburgh, it revolves around a group of flatmates who bury a new tenant who dies mysteriously and leaves behind a huge sum of money. Upon its release, the movie went on to become a commercial success.

'Trainspotting' (1996)

Trainspotting, starring McGregor, Ewen Bremner, and Jonny Lee Miller, among others, is based on Irvine Welssh's 1993 novel of the same title. The film's screenplay was written by John Hodge, marking a second successful collaboration between Boyle and Hodge after Shallow Grave. Its plot is centered on a group of heroin addicts, their lives, and urban poverty in Edinburgh.

'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

Boyle's 2008 drama film marked the acting debut of Dev Patel and also featured Frieda Pinto and Anil Kapoor. The film is listed as one of the most successful movies of Boyle's career. It bagged at least 10 Academy Award nominations, of which it won eight, including two for AR Rahman (for Best Original Score and Best Original Song).

'127 Hours'

Starring James Franco, Kate Mara, and others, 127 Hours is a biographical survival drama. It is about the great escape of mountain climber Aron Ralston after getting trapped by a boulder in Bluejohn Canyon in Utah in 2003. Boyle not only directed it but also produced and wrote it. The film's background score was crooned by AR Rahman, marking his second collaboration with him.

'Steve Jobs'

Another popular work of Boyle includes Steve Jobs, a biographical drama based on the life of Apple Inc.'s co-founder, Steve Jobs. Released in the year 2015, it is based on Walter Isaacson's biography, and also on the interviews conducted by Aaron Sorkin, who co-wrote the film with Boyle. Starring Michael Fassbender in the titular role, the film covered 14 years of Jobs's life.