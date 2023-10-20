'Main Tera Hero,' 'Rockstar': Nargis Fakhri's best onscreen appearances

By Isha Sharma 09:10 am Oct 20, 202309:10 am

Happy birthday, Nargis Fakhri!

Nargis Fakhri is celebrating her 44th birthday on Friday. Also a successful model who began working at merely 16, Fakhri enjoyed successful stints at America's Next Top Model much before she joined Bollywood. After making her debut with Rockstar, she has explored diverse territories through Hindi films, music videos, special appearances, dance numbers, etc. On her birthday, revisit her most memorable onscreen appearances.

'Rockstar'

Fakhri found her first breakthrough through Imtiaz Ali's modern-day classic Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. She played Heer Kaur, a student at Delhi University's St. Stephen's College and Jordan (Kapoor)'s love interest. Fakhri was nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Female Debut category. A critical and commercial blockbuster, Rockstar is now streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and JioCinema.

'Main Tera Hero'

Directed by David Dhawan and starring his son Varun Dhawan in the lead (their first collaboration), Main Tera Hero is an enjoyable true-blue Bollywood comedy that benefits greatly from its soundtrack, central performances, and humorous storyline. Fakhri, as Ayesha Shingal, was the female co-lead alongside Ileana D'Cruz. In case you have forgotten the plot, revisit this film on JioCinema or ZEE5.

'Madras Cafe'

Choosing a de-glam role for their second film is not the route actors usually take, but Fakhri made this choice with Madras Cafe, headlined by John Abraham. In this Shoojit Sircar directorial, she played a British war correspondent, Jaya Sahni. Speaking about why he chose her, Sircar said that he needed an actor who "looks like an Indian journalist but has an accent."

Special appearances in 'Kick' and 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero'

Fakhri has also turned in memorable dance numbers alongside Shahid Kapoor in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero and with Salman Khan in Kick. While she matched her steps with Kapoor on the party track Dhating Naach, sung by Nakash Aziz and Neha Kakkar, her sizzling chemistry with Khan was the centerpiece of Devil: Yaar Na Mile, crooned by Jasmine Sandlas and Yo Yo Honey Singh.