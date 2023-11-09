'Sam Bahadur's first song 'Badhte Chalo' to release on Diwali

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Sam Bahadur's first song 'Badhte Chalo' to release on Diwali

By Aikantik Bag 04:51 pm Nov 09, 202304:51 pm

'Sam Bahadur' will release on December 1

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is in the buzz and with its trailer release, fans are eagerly waiting for a fantabulous performance by Vicky Kaushal. While the biopic is set for a December 1 release, reports are rife that the first song Badhte Chalo is set to drop on November 13, a day after Diwali. The film's music is helmed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

2/3

'Badhte Chalo': A patriotic number and Diwali gift for fans

Badhte Chalo is a patriotic anthem and as reported by Bollywood Hungama, Gulzar has employed this song as a battle cry for every regiment of the Indian Army, crafting a unique homage for them. At a recent gathering at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, Kaushal shared a similar sentiment, "When you wear the Indian Army's uniform, you feel a responsibility toward it and cannot take it lightly. You have to do it with utmost sincerity and honesty."

3/3

More about the film

Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Govind Namdev. The film is slated to lock horns with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal at the box office. It is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. This marks Gulzar's second collaboration with Kaushal after Raazi.