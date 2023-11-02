'Dunki' Drop 1: SRK promises a heartfelt tale of 'Home'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Dunki' Drop 1: SRK promises a heartfelt tale of 'Home'

By Aikantik Bag 11:18 am Nov 02, 202311:18 am

'Dunki' Drop 1 is out now

The year 2023 belongs to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and he reinstated that with the much-anticipated teaser of Dunki, aka Drop 1. The actor turned another year wiser on Thursday and his upcoming film with director Rajkumar Hirani promises a heartfelt satirical drama projecting Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie is set to release on December 22.

2/3

Cast and other details

The upcoming film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles. Ever since the makers announced the project, fans have been super excited about this combination. The slice-of-life drama promises to use Khan's emotional quotient to the fullest. Hirani is known for his distinct storytelling skills and this film is set to clash with Prabhas's Salaar at the pan-India level.

3/3

Twitter Post