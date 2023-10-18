Box office collection: 'Jawan' shows tremendous hold in 6th week

By Aikantik Bag 09:13 am Oct 18, 202309:13 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is truly the Emperor of Bollywood right now and Jawan is just another feather on his box office cap. The action thriller has been a viewers' favorite and is marching toward the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally. After a significant drop at the start of the week, the Atlee directorial is showcasing magnificent hold. Despite the steep competition, Jawan soars high!

Inching closer to the Rs. 650 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 637.23 crore in India. The project has a crucial week ahead before bumper Dussehra releases. The cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

