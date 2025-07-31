Everybody knows Indian economy 'dead' except Modi: Rahul backs Trump

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , has slammed the central government over the state of India's economy. He said that everyone except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that India is a "dead economy." The remarks came after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports and called India and Russia "dead economies."

Economic criticism BJP has destroyed economy to help Adani, says Gandhi Asked about Trump's comments outside the Parliament, Gandhi said, "Yes, he is right. Everybody knows that, except the Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact." Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has destroyed India's economy to help billionaire Gautam Adani. He said, "The BJP has destroyed the economy...to help Adani ji."

Foreign policy Gandhi targets Jaishankar He also took a dig at External Affairs Minister ﻿S Jaishankar for claiming that India has a genius foreign policy, saying the US is abusing India while China is aggressive. "On one hand, the US is abusing you and on the other hand, China is after, and thirdly, when you send delegations across the globe, then no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running the country? They don't know how to run the country," Gandhi said.

Trade deal Trade deal with US will happen on Trump's terms: Gandhi Gandhi also predicted that a trade deal with the US will happen, but on Trump's terms. He said, "This deal will happen and Trump will define how this deal will happen." He claimed PM Modi would do what Trump tells him to do. In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: "THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it."