Hrithik Roshan puts 'self-worth' before physical transformation, shares photos

By Aikantik Bag 02:39 pm Oct 17, 202302:39 pm

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for 'Fighter's release in January 2024

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is one of the most known actors in India. As the actor is currently gearing up for Fighter's release in 2024, he recently shared his impressive weight loss journey on Instagram, posting side-by-side photos of his physique from August and October. In the caption, Roshan described his five-week transformation from post-vacation to post-shoot, praising his body and mind for their resilience. He also thanked his partner Saba Azad and trainer Kris Gethin for their support.

Roshan opened up about his rigorous schedule

Roshan admitted that the toughest part of his transformation was declining important events, time with loved ones, social gatherings, school parent-teacher meetings, and even extended work hours. The War actor stated, "I don't depend on one shape or the other for my own self worth." Roshan's commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle has inspired countless fans who admire his sculpted abs and Greek God-like appearance.

