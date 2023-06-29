Dharmendra pens heartfelt note for Hema Malini, Esha, Ahana
Veteran actor Dharmendra is quite a social media junkie. The actor posts regularly on the platforms and is currently gearing up for his next release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, he was seen attending his grandson Karan Deol's wedding with Drisha Acharya. Now, he took to social media to express his love for Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana.
Dharmendra's love for his family
Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote, "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ......loving Takhtani's and Vohra's I love you and respect you all from the core of my heart......age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ........but (sic)." He posted this alongside a photo with Esha Deol. Fans showered the comments section with love and regards.