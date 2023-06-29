Entertainment

Key evidence found in #SSRDeathCase: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 29, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

Sushant Singh Rajput died of an alleged suicide on June 14, 2020

It's been three years since late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the case of his alleged suicide. Now, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has revealed that new evidence has been found in the case. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, with his family and fans suspecting foul play.

Why does this story matter?

Rajput died of alleged suicide at the peak of his career. The case of his alleged suicide was initially being probed by the Mumbai Police. However, it was later handed over to the CBI. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor started his acting career with television before making his film debut with Kai Po Che! His last venture was Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

New evidence submitted to police, said Fadnavis

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Fadnavis said that new evidence has been found in the case. "At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police," said the deputy CM.

Evidence is being examined

Talking further about the case and the new evidence, Fadnavis said that the evidence is being examined at the moment. "Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage."

All about Rajput's alleged suicide

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai, during the pandemic. A murder probe was reportedly launched after his death, in which his actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was made a prime accused. A few days before Rajput's death, his manager Disha Salian was also found dead, which was called "accidental" by the CBI, said reports.

