Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' shows no growth

By Aikantik Bag 09:56 am Oct 18, 2023

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Mission Raniganj is one of the better films of Akshay Kumar but it is not being able to perform at the box office. The makers saw a significant rise on National Cinema Day and replicated a similar model where they slashed the ticket prices, yet it has not been helpful for the film. The movie is struggling to breach the Rs. 30 crore mark.

More about the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 28.95 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and Kumar's performance was praised. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. The film revolves around the life of Jaswant Singh Gill.

