Bob Dylan to Beyoncé: Top documentaries on musicians

By Namrata Ganguly 09:54 am Oct 18, 202309:54 am

Best music documentaries

While music has the power to define moments of our lives by touching our souls, the musicians who create those masterpieces often lead lives as compelling as their artistry. So, time and again, filmmakers have documented the lives and legacies of some of the world's most iconic artists offering an intimate glimpse into their creative process and ups and downs. Check out the best.

'Don't Look Back' (1967)

Directed by DA Pennebaker, Don't Look Back follows Bob Dylan during his 1965 tour of England which features Joan Baez and Albert Grossman as well. It offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the enigmatic musician as he navigates the highs and lows of fame and captures a defining era in both Dylan's career and the history of rock and folk music.

'The Last Waltz' (1978)

The Last Waltz is the final concert of the iconic rock band, The Band which was documented by Martin Scorsese. As the band called it quits after 17 years of existence, it was a musical extravaganza at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom. Filmed on 1976 Thanksgiving Day, it features stellar performances by The Band and guest artists like Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Joni Mitchell.

'Madonna: Truth or Dare' (1991)

Alek Keshishian's Madonna: Truth or Dare provides a closer look at the legendary singer through her 1990 Blond Ambition tour. Filmed in black-and-white, the documentary features all the controversies related to the tour including "the rain in Japan through threats of arrest for 'public indecency' in Canada, and a birthday tribute to her father in Detroit," as per the Amazon Prime Video's synopsis.

'Metallica: Some Kind of Monster' (2004)

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster follows the American heavy metal band Metallica's turbulent period from 2001 to 2003 when they struggled to create their 2003 album St. Anger. Directed by Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky, the documentary follows the band during the time as they battle alcoholism, losing their bassist Jason Newsted, and the struggles of working with a psychotherapist.

'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé' (2019)

The Grammy-winning documentary Homecoming is written, executive produced, and co-directed by Beyoncé along with Ed Burke. It follows the American singer and songwriter as she performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. It honored America's historically black institutions and universities. Featuring real-life footage and interviews that show the planning and the honest intentions behind her vision, it chronicles her emotional journey.