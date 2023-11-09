Prabhas's 'Salaar' trailer release date is out

By Aikantik Bag 04:45 pm Nov 09, 202304:45 pm

'Salaar' to release on December 22

Prabhas stans, hail the king! Yes, after many postponements and heartbreaks, reports are rife that Salaar is gearing up for a December 22 release and the makers will drop the much-awaited trailer on December 1. The film is highly anticipated among fans as it is based in the same universe as KGF and it can mark the much-needed comeback of the actor.

Expectations, cast, and competition

The previously released teaser received a lukewarm response from viewers, hence the trailer has to be power-packed to grab the eyeballs. Director Prashanth Neel is a master of the genre and fans are expecting a similar magic like KGF. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Tinnu Anand, among others. The film is locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

