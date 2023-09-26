Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' digital rights sold for Rs. 50cr

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 04:11 pm 1 min read

'Operation Valentine' is slated for December 8 release

Varun Tej's upcoming film Operation Valentine has set a new record by selling its streaming rights. As per Pinkvilla, the movie sold its digital rights for a whopping Rs. 45-50 crore making it the highest price ever paid for a Tej-headlined film. The intense Indian Air Force action thriller has created immense buzz among cinephiles across the country

Trials and tribulations of IAF officers to get focus

Operation Valentine promises to be a gripping aerial drama revolving around the Indian Air Force's courageous tales. The visual spectacle is set to revolve around the trials and tribulations faced by officers during an intense operation. The story is co-penned by Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

More about the film

The movie is slated to hit theaters on December 8, promising an exhilarating experience. The movie is a joint production of Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures, co-produced by Nandkumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. It will mark Shakti Pratap Singh Hada's directorial debut. Operation Valentine also stars Manushi Chhillar.

