By Aikantik Bag 01:10 pm Sep 28, 2023

'Double iSmart' new poster is out

Double iSmart is one of the most awaited sequels in Telugu films. Ram Pothineni is set to reprise his role after 2019's iSmart Shankar. The makers have posted several glimpses from the movie and now they have dropped a new poster on the birthday of director Puri Jagannadh. The new poster features the trio—Pothineni, Jagannadh, and Sanjay Dutt.

Release date and languages of the film

Sharing the poster, the film's producers, Puri Connects wrote, "To the craftsman who redefined MASS CINEMA in his own style. Team #DoubleISMART wishes Our Sensational Director #PuriJagannadh a Blockbuster Birthday." The movie is slated for March 8, 2024 release globally. It will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The project is bankrolled by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur's Puri Connects.

