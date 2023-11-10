Is Tara Sutaria headlining 'Aashiqui 3'? Mukesh Bhatt reveals

Is Tara Sutaria headlining 'Aashiqui 3'? Mukesh Bhatt reveals

By Aikantik Bag 05:17 pm Nov 10, 202305:17 pm

'Aashiqui 3' will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan

Mukesh Bhatt, the producer of the highly anticipated Aashiqui 3, has put an end to recent speculations regarding Tara Sutaria being cast as the film's female lead. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhatt referred to these rumors as "absolute nonsense," clarifying that Sutaria is "not even in consideration." He expressed his annoyance with the ongoing conjecture, stating, "Every week I read the name of a new leading lady, it has become a tiring and repetitive joke."

Music comes first for 'Aashiqui 3,' said Bhatt

Bhatt stressed that no actor would be considered for Aashiqui 3 until the film's music is finalized. "The songs were the stars of the first and second Aashiqui. This franchise doesn't need a star." While Kartik Aaryan has been confirmed as a cast member, Bhatt emphasized that the film's success hinges on its music. He also questioned the origin of these casting speculations and asserted his determination to create the film according to his vision.

Anurag Basu's involvement in 'Aashiqui 3' still uncertain

As for Anurag Basu's potential role as director of Aashiqui 3, Bhatt mentioned that if Basu is still interested in directing when the film is ready for production, he would be welcome. "Otherwise, we will get someone else," Bhatt added. Interestingly, both the earlier installments were blockbusters!