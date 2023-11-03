'Tiger 3': CBFC grants U/A certificate with minor audio cuts

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Tiger 3': CBFC grants U/A certificate with minor audio cuts

By Aikantik Bag 12:48 pm Nov 03, 202312:48 pm

'Tiger 3' gets U/A certificate from CBFC

The much-awaited film Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without any visual edits. Slated for a November 12 release, this action-packed movie is part of the Yash Raj Films's YRF Spy Universe. The CBFC has requested a few audio alterations, such as substituting "bewakoof" with "mashroof" and changing "foolish" to "busy" in the subtitles.

2/3

CBFC requested correct abbreviation for R&AW in dialogues

Besides the audio adjustments, the CBFC asked Tiger 3's creators to use the proper abbreviation for India's Research and Analysis Wing in specific dialogues, which is R&AW. Moreover, the cut list mentions that "the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request."

3/3

Runtime and other details

The censor certificate confirmed Tiger 3's runtime to be 153 minutes, or two hours and 33 minutes. Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in Pathaan (2023), another installment in the YRF Spy Universe series, will have a special appearance in Tiger 3. Maneesh Sharma serves as the director.