'UT 69' review: Raj Kundra's movie gets mixed reactions

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:20 pm Nov 03, 202312:20 pm

Raj Kundra's 'UT 69' was released in theaters on Friday

Raj Kundra has made his acting debut with a film that packs his jail time of 60 days in two hours. Titled UT 69, it's a film that features Kundra as himself, bringing his tale of what happened behind prison bars after he was arrested in the pornography scandal in 2021. Here's how netizens reacted to his movie.

Why does this story matter?

Kundra is one of the accused in the pornography case. He is accused of producing pornographic content. Some OTT platforms allegedly sold the content for monetary benefits, a case being probed by the Maharashtra Cyber Police. The businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra spent a total of 62 days inside the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Some found it to be an 'entertaining film'

According to some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kundra seems to have done a fine job at bringing the human tale behind the time he spent in jail. There are also those who have appreciated Kundra's acting in the movie. A user called it a "timepass" and "entertaining film" which might be able to find its audience.

'Horrible,' reviewed a social media user

While some may have liked the film, there are also those who reviewed it negatively. A user named Mr Jaat Reviews called the movie "horrible." The user also said that Kundra's acting in the film is "ridiculous," adding that "he tried unsuccessfully to clean up his character." Meanwhile, reviews by the critics have also churned out mixed responses for the film and his acting.

Everything to know about 'UT 69'

UT 69 is helmed by Shahnawaz Ali, and backed by Kundra. Ali also wrote the dialogues for the film. On Thursday, a premiere of the movie was held in Mumbai wherein celebrities including Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed, among many others, were in attendance. Apart from Kundra, it also features Errol Rodrigues, Kumar Saurabh, Mahadev Jadhav, and others.