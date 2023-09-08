X's recent terms of service update swaps 'tweet' for 'post'

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 09:54 am 2 min read

There are hints that X wants to fully switch over to URLs featuring X (Photo credit: YouTube/@Numerama)

X has unveiled its updated terms of service, which will be effective from September 29. The significant changes include the replacement of the word "retweet" with "repost" and the removal of the word "Twitter" from its terms. The company has also made several branding changes and introduced new policies, such as a ban on scraping without prior written consent.

X erases Twitter and Periscope references

In its new terms of service, X has removed references to Twitter and replaced them with its name, X. Some URLs still include the word "Twitter," but there are hints that X wants to switch over to URLs featuring X. Additionally, references to Periscope, Twitter's live-streaming app that was shuttered in 2021, have been removed from the terms.

Scraping banned without written consent

X's updated terms of service now include a ban on scraping without prior written consent. The company has revised its language about misusing its services and explicitly prohibited scraping. While the current terms allow crawling if performed in accordance with the provisions of the robots.txt file, scraping without prior consent is now expressly forbidden.

Users waive rights to class action lawsuits

The updates to the terms also stipulate that your use of X signifies your willingness to, in accordance with applicable law, relinquish your right to take part as a plaintiff or class member in any purported collective action, class action, or representative action proceeding. This change is part of the updates to the new terms of service. However, users can still pursue individual claims in small claims court, allowing them to seek resolution for disputes on a smaller scale.

