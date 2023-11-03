Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' promo unveiled 9 days before release

'Tiger 3' new promo is out now

With every passing day, Salman Khan stans are waiting for the beast to return on celluloid with Tiger 3. Yash Raj Films has now unveiled another promo featuring Emraan Hashmi and Khan where the former challenges the latter. The promo showcases some sleek action set pieces and the iconic Tiger 3 trailer dialogue. The anticipation surrounding the movie has been impeccable!

Release date and other details

The film marks the fifth film of YRF Spy Universe. This universe is currently the most lucrative and sought-after cinematic universe in India. ﻿Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and it also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. Shah Rukh Khan is set to reprise his role as Pathaan in a cameo. The actioner releases on November 12.

