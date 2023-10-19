ICC Cricket World Cup: Bollywood biopics on Indian cricketers

ICC Cricket World Cup: Bollywood biopics on Indian cricketers

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Oct 19, 202302:10 am

While India is hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup, watch these Bollywood films on former Indian cricket captains

The world is presently gripped in cricket fever as India is hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India's love for the sport hasn't been hidden from the world. In fact, the Indian film industry too seems to have a special corner for it. Several Bollywood films have been made on cricket, but here are biopics on our former captains that you shouldn't miss.

'83'

India scripted history when it first won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983. The historic moment when the men in blue returned home with the cup was made into a movie, 83, by Kabir Khan. It starred Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, and Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, among others.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film begins with 2011's ICC Cricket World Cup final match at the Wankhede and then goes on to show the cricketer's early life. Also starring Disha Patani and Kiara Advani, it became a huge commercial success.

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary film by James Erskine on the life of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi, English, and Marathi, and was released across theaters in 2017. It was also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages. The film detailed several incidents from Tendulakar's personal and professional lives that weren't known to the public before.

'Azhar'

Starring Emraan Hashmi in the titular role, Azhar is a biopic on the life of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. Directed by Tony D'Souza, the film is about the peak time of his career, and also when he was facing match-fixing allegations. The film features Prachi Desai as his first wife Naureen and Nargis Fakhri as his second wife and actor Sangeeta Bijlani.