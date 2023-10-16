ICC World Cup, AUS vs SL: Weather and pitch report



By Gaurav Tripathi 08:53 am Oct 16, 2023

Both teams have lost their first two games (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Australia and Sri Lanka will fight for their first win in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they cross swords in Match 14. The Aussies have made a terrible start to their campaign, suffering thumping defeats against India and South Africa. SL would be gutted after failing to defend 344 against Pakistan in their last fixture. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

Here are the track conditions

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this affair on Monday (October 16). The pitch here is generally low and slow and assists spinners. Fast bowlers are also expected to get some assistance early on. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. The toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bowling first.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast for Lucknow on the match day suggests a hazy atmosphere. As per Accuweather, there is a mere 4% chance of rain during the day, which jumps to 65% in the evening. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 36 percent. The temperature is predicted to decrease to 28 degrees Celsius in the evening time.

Here are the stadium stats

As many as six men's ODIs have been played at this venue and teams batting have emerged winners four times. 5.14 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. South Africa's 311/7 against Australia here a few days back is the highest team score at this venue. No other team has managed a 260-plus score in ODIs here.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Australia (probable XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.