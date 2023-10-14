Alastair Cook retires from professional cricket: Decoding his career stats

Sports 3 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 01:04 am Oct 14, 202301:04 am

England and Essex ace Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from professional cricket (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England and Essex ace Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from professional cricket. He ended a record-breaking 20-year career. The 38-year-old had earlier retired from Test cricket in 2018 but continued in domestic cricket. Cook's contract expired and he is not seeking an extension. As per BBC, Essex had been waiting on a decision from Cook following the end of the County Championship season.

Why does this story matter?

One of the legends of the game, Cook remains England's second-highest scorer in international cricket and the top scorer in the longest format. Cook showed age is just a number as he continued to play the game and entertained the fans of Essex. His commitment and passion remain unmatched and he will go down as one of the best to have graced the sport.

Cook's career stats for England

Cook represented England in 161 Test matches, scoring a record 12,472 runs at 45.35. He hammered 33 tons and 57 fifties with the best of 294. In 92 ODIs, Cook mustered 3,204 runs at 36.40. He hit five tons and 19 fifties (Best score: 137). In four 20-over matches, Cook scored 61 runs at 15.25. 26 was his top score.

Hundred on debut and farewell Test

Cook has a unique record in the longest format. He smashed a century (104*) on debut versus India in Nagpur in March 2006. He scored 164 runs in that match. He played his last match versus India in September 2018, hammering 71 and 147 as England won by 118 runs at The Oval.

26,643 runs in FC cricket

Cook ends his glorious 20-year career with 26,643 runs in First-Class cricket. He slammed 74 tons and 125 fifties at 46.41. Notably, he claimed 386 catches as an outfielder. In 178 List A career games, Root mustered 6,510 runs at 39.13. He struck 13 centuries and 38 fifties. In 32 20-over matches, he scored 892 runs at 31.85 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).

More records for Cook

In his 161-cap Test career, 159 of them were played consecutively, a world record. Cook's 12,472 Test runs and 33 centuries are the best for England. No batter has scored more than Cook's 11,845 runs as a Test opener. Cook helped England win three Ashes series, including the 2010-11 Ashes win in Australia. It was England's only triumph in an away Ashes since 1986-87.

Do you know?

As per BBC, since the end of his England career, Cook's 3,889 runs in the County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy is bettered only by Durham's Alex Lees.

88 centuries and 168 fifties

Combining First-Class, List A, and 20-over format, Cook managed to feature in 562 games. He scored a whopping 34,045 runs, besides hammering 88 centuries and 168 fifties.

