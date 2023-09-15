Dawid Malan slams his fifth ton, surpasses 1,000 ODI runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 15, 2023 | 07:56 pm 2 min read

England's in-form batter Dawid Malan has slammed a superb century against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Lord's

England's in-form batter Dawid Malan has slammed a superb century against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Lord's, London. He shared a 79-run stand alongside Joe Root for the second wicket and another 56 runs alongside Jos Buttler. Malan came into this match on the back of successive fifties, scoring 54 and 96. Notably, Malan missed the second ODI. Here are further details.

Malan continues his brilliance

Malan has been in prime form in this series and today he continued in the same fashion, getting to a deserved century. He brought up his ton off 96 balls, slamming 14 fours and a six. His dual partnerships with Root and Buttler helped England set a base. England have lost four wickets, having surpassed 200 runs.

1,000 ODI runs, 100 fours, and fifth century

Playing his 21st ODI, Malan has surpassed 1,000 runs. He owns an average worth of 63-plus. Malan slammed his fifth ODI century, besides also managing five fifties. In the ongoing game, he also reached a milestone of 100 ODI fours. Versus NZ, Malan owns 250-plus runs from three matches at an average of over 125.

Malan averages over 80 at home

In six home ODIs, Malan has surpassed 300 ODI runs at over 80.00. He has one ton and three fifties. Meanwhile, in 15 away ODIs (home of opposition), he has clocked 701 runs at 58.41.

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Malan is now the joint-fastest to 1,000 ODI runs for England in terms of innings (21). He equaled former England stars Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott.

