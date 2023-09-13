ICC ODI Rankings: India achieve this unique record among batters

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 13, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

Indian cricket team has three players inside the top 10 for the first time in more than four and a half years (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill has achieved a career-best second spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings. Gill, who struck fifties versus Nepal and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, is closing in on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma jumped two spots each to hand India a unique record in the Rankings for Batters.

Here's the record scripted by India's trio

As per the ICC, the Indian cricket team has three players inside the top 10 for the first time in more than four and a half years. India last had three players in the top 10 among batters back at the start of 2019. Opener Shikhar Dhawan joined Rohit and Kohli inside the top 10 way back in January of that year.

Gill rises to number two among batters

Gill has 759 rating points in the latest ODI Rankings. He trails Babar by 103 points (863). Young opener Gill has scores of 10, 67*, 58, and 19 in the Asia Cup 2023, helping India reach the final. Overall, he has 1,591 runs in 31 matches at a solid 61.19 (100s: 4, 50s: 8).

Kohli and Rohit are inside the top 10

Australia's David Warner has risen to fourth after slamming 106 and 78 in the second and 3rd ODI versus South Africa. Warner has 739 rating points and is closing in on Rassie van der Dussen (745). Rohit jumped two places and is occupying the ninth position whereas Kohli rose two spots to be placed eighth.

Imam and Fakhar drop

Imam-ul-Haq dropped one place to be stationed at fifth whereas his fellow team-mater and opening partner Fakhar Zaman fell three places to be 10th. Imam has 735 rating points whereas Fakhar has 705.

What about the bowlers?

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood continues to lead the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers (692 rating points). New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is joint-second with Mitchell Starc (666). India's Kuldeep Yadav, who has been superb, also jumped and is 7th. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj jumped 10 places to be 25th. Whereas, Jasprit Bumrah is 27th in the latest Bowling Rankings.

