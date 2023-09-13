David Warner registers this massive ODI feat versus South Africa

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 13, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

Warner is now the third-highest scorer for Australia against the Proteas (Photo credit: X/@CricketAus)

Australian cricket team opener David Warner scored a valiant fifty versus South Africa in the third ODI on Tuesday at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Warner scored a 56-ball 78 in a tall run-chase of 339. Australia perished for 227 in the end, allowing SA to draw one back in the five-match series which stands at 2-1. Warner's heroics saw him register a massive record.

Warner shares two defining partnerships

After scoring a duck in the first ODI, Warner has responded in style, smashing 106 and now 78. His 78-run knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. Warner and Travis Head handed Australia a solid start, adding 79 runs. Another 61-run stand was added between Warner and Mitchell Marsh. However, Australia lost both Marsh and Warner in quick succession as SA responded.

Warner scripts this ODI record versus SA

Courtesy of his fine knock, the dashing opener has raced to 1,191 runs versus SA at 45.80. He is now the third-highest scorer for Australia against the Proteas. Warner is only behind Ricky Ponting (1,879) and Steve Waugh (1,581). Warner surpassed former Aussie stars Michael Bevan (1,163) and Adam Gilchrist (1,127) in terms of ODI runs for Australia versus the Proteas.

A look at his ODI numbers

In 145 ODIs, Warner has raced to 6,214 runs at 45.35. He has 20 centuries and 28 fifties under his belt. Warner slammed his fifth fifty versus SA, besides also owning five tons. Meanwhile, the veteran southpaw has 2,198 runs from 59 away ODIs (home of opposition) at 39.96. He has 12 fifties and six tons in away ODI matches.

SA beat AUS in the 3rd ODI

South Africa posted a mammoth 338/6 in 50 overs. Quinton de Kock scored a fine 82. Skipper Temba Bavuma managed 57 before Aiden Markram registered an unbeaten 102. For the Aussies, Head claimed 2/39 from 10 overs. In response, Warner was part of two whirlwind partnerships as Australia's chase was very much on. However, SA fought back and got the job done.

