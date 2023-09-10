Rohit Sharma attains this unique ODI record against Shaheen Afridi

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 10, 2023 | 03:51 pm 1 min read

Rohit Sharma opened his account with a six (Source: X/@BCCI)

Contrary to the weather predictions, the India vs Pakistan Super Fours match in the 2023 Asia Cup got underway at the scheduled time. India were off to a flying start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill attacking bowlers from the outset. The former, in fact, became the first batter to smash Shaheen Afridi for a six in the first over. Here is more.

Rohit goes big against Shaheen

One of the finest new-ball bowlers going around, Shaheen was handed the first over and Rohit took the strike. The latter was watchful early on as the first five balls were dots. However, Shaheen darted the final ball on the legs and Rohit flicked it over deep backward square leg to open his account. Notably, Shaheen dismissed Rohit a few days back.

Shaheen's record in the first over

Shaheen has truly been a nemesis for batters early on. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has bowled the first over 26 times in ODIs, returning with seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.88. The left-arm speedster has conceded 17 boundaries in this phase besides that six from Rohit. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper now owns three sixes in the first over of an ODI innings.

