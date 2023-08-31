Viacom18 bags BCCI digital and TV media rights: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 31, 2023 | 07:17 pm 2 min read

Viacom18 has bagged the media rights of BCCI's matches at home apart from the Indian Premier League. Viacom18, which broadcasts live action on the Jio Cinema and Sports 18 television channel, has won both digital as well as television rights. Viacom18 has agreed to shell out a price of Rs. 67.8 crore per game and Rs. 5,963 crore for the period 2023-27. Here's more.

Viacom18 bid the highest in both digital and television categories

As per ESPNcricinfo, Viacom18 bid the highest in both digital and television categories in an e-auction conducted by the BCCI on Thursday. In the digital category, Viacom18 bid Rs. 3,101 crore (USD 374.70 million approx.), besides Rs. 2862 crore (USD 345.90 million approx.) for television rights. Notably, Disney Star and Sony's bids remain unconfirmed.

A new addition for Viacom18

Viacom18 has taken over the BCCI media rights from Disney Star. Notably, it's the biggest player now, already owning digital rights for the IPL and both digital and TV rights for the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Viacom18 hits it out of the park

As per Cricbuzz, Viacom18 will broadcast 88 games over five years in an agreement that concludes in March 2028 and commences with a three-match ODI series against Australia at the end of September 2023. Last year, during the IPL media rights bidding, Viacom18 secured digital rights in the Indian subcontinent, besides TV/digital rights across three global regions for Rs. 23,758 crore.

